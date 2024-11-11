The Denver Broncos had the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes from the get go in their Week 10 matchup, but when all was said and done, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 16-14 result. So, with the game in the books, the Chiefs remained without a loss on the season, while the Broncos playoff hopes took a hit, as their record fell to 5-5 on the season.

Even though they lost, it's tough to be all that upset with this performance from Denver. They played the defending Super Bowl champions tough from the get go, and if a couple plays went their way (one in particular), they would have come out on top. There aren't any silver linings when you are contending for a playoff spot, though, even for a young Broncos team that continues to exceed expectations.

This was a game Denver should have won, and as a result, there are players responsible for the defeat. So with that being said, let's take a closer look at this game and pick out three Broncos who are most to blame for this loss, and see how they were unable to deliver for their team when they needed them the most.

Patrick Surtain II is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, and he was expected to have a field day going up against a Kansas City Chiefs passing attack that has been less than stellar this season. Surtain spent most of his day matched up against DeAndre Hopkins, but it's tough to say that he ended up coming out on top in this battle.

Hopkins finished the day with four catches for 56 yards, including a huge 31-yarder on 3rd & 13 during the Chiefs game-winning drive, and he frequently found a way to get under Surtain's skin, with the two scuffling throughout the game. Those aren't huge numbers for Hopkins, but considering how good Surtain is, you'd expect a bit more from him. And on a day where Denver lost by the slimmest of margins, Surtain's struggles stand out from the rest of the pack.

Ja'Quan McMillian

Ja'Quan McMillian has emerged as the Broncos top slot cornerback, and while he's had a strong 2024 campaign for the most part, he struggled against the Chiefs. McMillian had a target on his back in the eyes of Patrick Mahomes all day long, and he faced an uphill battle to put together a good day of work as a result.

McMillian was the culprit on Kansas City's lone touchdown of the day, as he slipped in his coverage of Travis Kelce, leaving him wide open in the end zone for one of the easiest touchdowns he will score in his career. That mistake alone earned McMillian a spot on this list, and while his teammates had chances to bail him out throughout the day, his gaffe had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

Wil Lutz

Rarely can you pin a loss on just one player, but Wil Lutz may be the exception to that rule. A successful field goal operation depends on all 11 players on the field, but at the end of the day, there's one guy who is kicking the ball, and that's Lutz. In a game where Denver lost by two points, Lutz missed both of his field goals, which proved to be something the Broncos couldn't recover from.

Lutz was short on a 60-attempt at the end of the first half, which is at least a bit defensible. But getting the potential game-winning kick blocked is gutting, especially when you consider Denver's entire operation faltered. Not only did the protection unit crumble, but Lutz didn't get the ball up high enough for it to not matter. It was a brutal way to lose an incredibly impressive outing, and at the end of the day, Lutz has to shoulder most of the blame for this defeat.