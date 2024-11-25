Many perceive the Denver Broncos (7-5) to be a fairly easy team to catch in the AFC Wild Card race. A 29-19 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday will probably not change that viewpoint, but the play and actions of Bo Nix should have fans re-evaluating this team.

The rookie quarterback completed 25-of-42 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns (both went to Courtland Sutton), leading Denver to a second-half swell in Allegiant Stadium. In the heat of this divisional battle, Nix seemed to engage in an intense verbal exchange with Las Vegas defensive end Tyree Wilson, via NFL on CBS. He locked eyes with the former Texas Tech star, displaying a fire that will simultaneously excite and frighten fans.

Bo Nix is announcing his presence in first season with Broncos

It is not exactly clear what the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft said to Wilson in the third quarter of the game, but it conveys a message of fearlessness. Nix is the type of leader who head coach Sean Payton craves. His ferocity in this moment, which came against the only player who was able to sack him in Week 12, will make a fine meme. More importantly, however, it should galvanize a locker room that is hungry to keep proving cynics wrong.

Despite producing robust numbers at Oregon, many people doubted Nix's ability. Winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors did not provide adequate evidence for those who believed that the Conference of Champions lacked any real defense. Nix was labeled a leftover after becoming the sixth quarterback to be selected in the first round of the draft. He did not toss his first NFL touchdown until Week 4, fueling the skepticism.

The 24-year-old is causing that uneasiness to evaporate with a historic stretch, though, and is a strong contender to win the Rookie of the Year award. He has just one interception in his last six games, playing a stellar brand of football without having any true star wide receivers at his disposal. His death stare pierces right through Tyree Wilson and into everyone who has underestimated him.

Bo Nix is ready for all challengers that stand in his way. He will look to unleash his fury on the Cleveland Browns (3-8) when they face the Broncos on Monday Night Football next week.