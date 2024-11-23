Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton gave a ringing endorsement of quarterback Bo Nix ahead of Denver's visit to Las Vegas. The rookie is coming off a stellar performance against the Atlanta Falcons, drawing praise from fans and head coach Sean Payton for his improvement over this season. Denver is now the seventh seed in the AFC and in a firm position to get a playoff spot. With their upcoming schedule, the Broncos could even move up in the conference

Sutton's chemistry with Nix has been improving every week, which has resulted in his stats skyrocketing over the past month. The veteran wideout praised Nix's mentality in an interview with Denver Broncos Reporter for The Athletic Nick Kosmider.

“The guy (Nix) shows up to work hungry for more. He's a student of the game and a guy you can tell loves the game. There is nothing boring about listening to him talk about football because he just has so many ideas and so much joy that comes from him when he’s talking about the sport and what he sees each week from defenses. This is just the tip of the iceberg for him. He has the ability to run, but you can tell his last resort is running. He’s trying to get the ball down the field to us.”

Bo Nix's form can shoot the Denver Broncos up the AFC standings

While Denver's chances of winning the AFC West are slim, the Broncos have plenty of room to move up the conference ladder. Sean Payton's team has a reasonable schedule to close the season. The Broncos have four out of their last six games against teams under .500. Those franchises include the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The other two games include a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers and a home contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams in the Wild Card ahead of the Broncos are the Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, which will meet on Monday. Therefore, Denver will have the opportunity to gain ground on one of those franchises with a win on Sunday.

Sean Payton's team's strength has been its vaunted defense. Through Week 11, the unit has given up the third-fewest points per game. Combining this strength with Bo Nix's recent play makes the Broncos exceptionally dangerous should they reach the postseason.

Drew Brees noted that Denver's quarterback turned a corner in the close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nix has thrown for 522 yards and six touchdowns over the past two games, and his improvement has coincided with Courtland Sutton's stats going up. Denver's leading receiver has caught 28 catches for 370 yards in the last four weeks. Denver's recent form on offense is catapulting Nix into Rookie of the Year contention, which is extraordinary considering the season Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is having.

Overall, the vibes are stellar in the mile-high city. This franchise believes in its young QB and is on pace to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. Coincidentally, that year was when the Broncos won their last Super Bowl. A feat that Bo Nix is a long way from, but with his emergence, it's fair for Denver Broncos' fans to start dreaming about it again.