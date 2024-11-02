This Sunday, an unexpectedly exciting matchup is set between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos. The spotlight will shine on Baltimore's MVP contender, Lamar Jackson, alongside Denver's promising rookie quarterback, Bo Nix.

The clash presents a compelling storyline for fans, pitting the “old guard” against the rising star.

Bo Nix downplaying comparisons to Lamar Jackson

While Nix has yet to reach Jackson’s level, he has been performing admirably in recent weeks and recently earned the title of Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. This season, Nix has also showcased his mobility, making significant plays with his legs, but he downplayed any comparisons to Ravens star Lamar Jackson earlier this week.

“If I try to do what Lamar would do, I wouldn’t be here. He’s special when it comes to not only running the ball — he’s well known for his explosive runs — but he’s a full qualified quarterback in the pocket,” said the Broncos quarterback after Wednesday’s practice.

Nix frequently received comparisons to former New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, enhanced by his athleticism. However, his agility has surprised some within the organization. This has prompted discussions likening him to the Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a comparison that Nix respectfully dismisses.

“He does some really good things with his arm. I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball. It’s going to be fun to see him. I’ve never met him. It’s going to be fun being around him and watching him in person for I guess the second time,” Nix continued.

Nix's season with the Broncos so far

Nix has gained 259 yards on 52 carries over eight games this season. He ranks second among rookie quarterbacks in rushing yards and fourth overall among all QBs.

The rookie Broncos quarterback holds the sixth spot in carries among quarterbacks, with only Jackson having more carries and rushing yards than him. Additionally, Nix ranks in the top 10 for both quarterback carries and passing attempts, distinguishing him as the sole player to reach this combined milestone.

Bo Nix and fellow rookie Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders are tied for the league lead with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jackson tops all quarterbacks with 501 rushing yards and two touchdowns, although the Broncos rookie boasts a slightly better success rate, according to Pro Football Reference.

Watching Lamar Jackson in his younger years

“I watched him play Clemson when I was in high school. I went and watched the Clemson game and he was electric in that one, too. So I’m excited to play against him on the same level. It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys that [I was] growing up watching them. He’s a two-time MVP. He’s been doing it for a few years now at a high level. So I definitely don’t want to be compared to him at running the ball cuz I’m not quite there,” he continued.

Jackson, now 27, is only three years his senior. In fact, Nix was finishing high school when Jackson made his NFL debut. It's quite remarkable to think that a player who is essentially your peer could leave such a lasting impression on your early memories.

Perhaps Nix’s extended college career, lasting five seasons, has affected how he perceives Jackson. Alternatively, Jackson's remarkable success in the NFL, highlighted by two MVP awards, might contribute to the impression that he has been in the league much longer than his actual tenure.

After the game, Nix will have the chance to meet the quarterback he admired during his high school and college years. With seven seasons of experience, Jackson is a seasoned veteran, while Nix is just starting his career as a rookie. They'll compete against each other for the first time on Sunday.