The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix had negative seven passing yards in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets. The rookie responded in the second half by throwing his first touchdown pass. His strike to Courtland Sutton gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead, their first of the game.

The Broncos' defense stopped Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on their first drive of the second half. That set Denver up to charge down the field and score their first points of the game. Aided by multiple Jets' penalties, Nix found Sutton to end his touchdown drought.

Nix's first two games were dreadful, as the Broncos lost both and were held to just 26 total points. They could not score a passing touchdown when the offense took off in Week 3. Nix ran one in during their win over the Buccaneers for his first touchdown of any kind.

The Broncos' offense has reverted to the first two weeks in the early stages of the game against the Jets. Nix and the offense had fewer than 50 yards at halftime and did not even sniff the end zone.

Bo Nix must gain momentum to lead the Broncos' offense

Sean Peyton and the Broncos drafted Nix out of Oregon with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. Despite some loose competition from backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, Nix won the starting job. With no great receivers to speak of, it was always going to be a tough task for the rookie.

While the first few weeks were not ideal, they are finally seeing the benefits of taking the grizzled rookie. Nix played five seasons in college and went through incredible ups and downs between Auburn and Oregon. He has shown that quality in the pros as well, as the early struggles appear to have gone away.