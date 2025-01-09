The Denver Broncos beat up on the Kansas City Chiefs’ backups in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card berth. The Broncos’ efforts to reach the postseason will be rewarded with a trip to Buffalo to take on the 13-4 Bills in the first round. It’s the first time Denver has made the playoffs since their Super Bowl run in the 2015 season when Von Miller dominated on the Broncos’ defense. Now Miller will be trying to stop rookie quarterback Bo Nix and company as a member of the Bills' defense.

Nix gave his thoughts on going up against a franchise legend in the playoffs. Naturally, the first-year passer gave Miller his flowers. “He was the contributor, the main player for that Super Bowl team on defense and he made some great plays that day for the Super Bowl and also that year. A great guy to have in this organization,” Nix said per Broncos reporter Zac Stevens on X.

“But now he’s on the opposing team and now we have to face him. So, we know the strengths he has, they’re really talented up front, especially on the edge. They’re athletic, rangy, they’re gonna do a good job of trying to disrupt the game. Just like all those other good players that we’ve played throughout the year with different edge guys, we’ve just gotta do our best to contain them and not let them just take over the game,” Nix added.

Von Miller was at his best in the Broncos' biggest games

Denver’s young signal caller was just 16 years old when Miller was awarded the MVP for leading the Broncos past the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Nix was still playing college ball with the Auburn Tigers when Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the 2021 season.

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract prior to the 2022 season. And while the veteran’s play has fallen off from his prime production during his three years in Buffalo, Miller can still take over a game.

Although Josh Allen is the Bills’ unquestioned leader, Miller could be the X-factor in the Wild Card round matchup Sunday. The 14-year veteran is Buffalo’s most experienced defender and he should be able to make some plays against the rookie passer, potentially with the game on the line.

Nix put together an excellent first season in the league, throwing for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added another 430 yards on the ground with four additional scores. Keeping Nix contained in the pocket and making things uncomfortable for the rookie is of paramount importance for the Bills.

While Miller was limited to 17 total tackles and six sacks in 13 games this season, there’s still something left in the tank. And the highly decorated two-time Super Bowl champ has a knack for rising to the occasion when the lights are brightest.