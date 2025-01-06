Bo Nix watched the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 as a 14-year-old teenager. The quarterback is now leading Denver back to the playoffs since that 2015 season.

Nix thrashed the visiting Kansas City Chiefs with 321 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading the 38-0 rout. The second-year passer then delivered a victory lap around Empower Field by hi-fiving every fan he could touch.

But for the rest of the Broncos fanbase, Nix dropped multiple messages after the rout per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“Our goal wasn't just to make the playoffs,” became Nix's first message he delivered.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist with Oregon is well aware the competition rises now.

“This is when it gets fun. The great teams, they show up,” Nix said, adding he hopes Denver is one of those teams.

He concluded how much the fans deserve to see their team back in the postseason.

He admitted he got a little gassed in taking his lap for the fans.

“I learned I've got to run a little more during the week because that's a long lap,” Nix said. “I was a little tired at the end. The fans deserve it, and it's been a long time coming.”

Who's next for Bo Nix and the Broncos?

Denver, again, returns to the postseason for the first time in 10 years. The Broncos will aim to pursue the franchise's fourth championship.

But Nix and the Broncos are already a heavy underdog. They drew the Buffalo Bills as their AFC Wild Card opener.

The Bills breezed to a 13-4 overall record and recaptured the AFC East. Buffalo pulled off one significant win during the regular season — beating the top seeded Chiefs 30-21. The Bills took down the other top seed, the Detroit Lions, 48-42 just four weeks ago. Buffalo won three straight games before resting Josh Allen and the rest of the starters on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

This matchup marks the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 1991 season AFC Championship game. Class of 1983 quarterbacks John Elway and Jim Kelly dueled that day in Buffalo. But Kelly and the Bills recaptured the conference crown by winning a narrow 10-7 contest.

Nix has a chance to join Elway and Peyton Manning as the only QBs to win the Super Bowl with Denver. Manning was QB1 for Denver's 2015 title run, which became his final season in the league.

Nix won't be the only rookie QB to take part in the postseason festivities. Jayden Daniels is leading the Washington Commanders on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC bracket.