ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction and quarterback Bo Nix is a big reason for that. The rookie has led his team to two straight wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders, outscoring their opponents 67-25 in the process.

Following another massive performance on Sunday against the Raiders, Nix has seen his Rookie of the Year odds skyrocket. Jayden Daniels sat at -1300 a few weeks ago but is now down to -180, while Nix isn't far behind him at +150 odds, courtesy of FanDuel. At this point, the ROTY race appears to be down to these two signal-callers, although tight end Brock Bowers is still a longshot as well.

Nix is slowly proving that he could very well be the Broncos' next franchise QB. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12. Last weekend, he also torched the Falcons, completing 28 of 33 passes for 307 yards and four TDs. Talk about efficiency. The former Oregon Duck has now thrown for 2,548 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, including a 64.9 completion percentage.

As for Daniels, he's struggling as of late amid the Commanders' three-game losing skid. The youngster has thrown three interceptions across the last two games. Remember, earlier in the season, Daniels was on fire and couldn't be stopped. The Rookie of the Year award is certainly still up for grabs with numerous games left in the season.

Both the Broncos and Commanders aren't playing the best teams in Week 13. Denver is up against the Cleveland Browns, while Washington faces the Tennessee Titans.

If Nix has another huge game and Daniels doesn't play as well again, we could see the odds shorten even more after next weekend. But, one thing is for sure — a quarterback will almost certainly win ROTY for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.