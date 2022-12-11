By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

In the life of an NFL fan, three constants will always remain: Death, taxes, and Kansas City Chiefs twitter exploding after quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes an impossible throw during the NFL regular season.

The Chiefs signal caller threw a no-look pass on 3rd-and-two, quickly evading pressure from Denver Broncos pass rushers as he scrambled to find an open receiver. Broncos defensive tackle DJ Jones was stiff-armed after almost breaking through to tackle Mahomes behind the line of scrimmage, giving two Denver linebackers and a pursuing defensive end just enough time to stop the former MVP from pulling off an easy completion and forcing the Chiefs to punt in their own territory.

But once again, Mahomes did what Mahomes always does.

Without even looking downfield, Patrick Mahomes flipped a quick no-look pass to running back Jerick McKinnon with nothing but a Chiefs blocker and an out of position linebacker in Alex Singleton ahead of him. McKinnon quickly stumbled past the barreling Singleton as Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce tried to push the linebacker aside, sprinting as he hit open field to score a 56-yard touchdown pass and bring the Chiefs up by two possessions.

The no-look touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis said, felt like the improvisation of backyard football at its finest, saying her heart goes out to the Broncos defense after experiencing the same type of feeling when she played keep away years ago.

It's like Mahomes is the older cousin playing keep away in backyard football….my 6 year old self feels for the Denver defense, it's not fair, I know… — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) December 11, 2022

The Chiefs continued to score on the Denver defense after the touchdown, jumping out to a commanding 27-0 lead towards the end of the first half. Mahomes logged 224 passing yards and two touchdowns on 21 passing attempts even as they play without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was ruled out just one day before the Week 14 matchup with an AFC West rival.