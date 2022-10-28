Bradley Chubb reacts to trade rumors days before deadline

The Denver Broncos season has been an abject failure thus far. For a team with so much talent on both sides of the ball, Russell Wilson and the offense have struggled to live up to their end of the bargain. However, the Broncos defense, led by Bradley Chubb, have done their part.

The Broncos are allowing just 17.7 points per game, and rank among the league leaders in almost every statistical category defensively. Yet, Denver is 2-5 and in last place of the AFC West. Chubb leads the team with 5.5 sacks on the season on a defense that has 22 already. His play has not gone unnoticed across the league, prompting trade rumors to swirl.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider captured Chubb’s thoughts on potentially being traded.

“It means you’re playing good ball to where other teams are noticing it as well. At the end of the day, I’m just focusing on what I’ve got in front of me. … I’m focused on doing the right things to win this game,” said Chubb.

He would however go on to let Broncos fans know what he prefers.

“I’ve been here for five years now, doing the right things. Trying to be the best leader I can each and every day. I’m glad it gets noticed.” Bradley Chubb finished up saying that he “100 percent” wants to remain in Denver.

It’s not often a team trades a 26-year-old Pro Bowl linebacker. But if the Broncos can’t get it together soon, that just might be the case.