While there are overreactions to Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix's underwhelming performance in Week 1, wide receiver Courtland Sutton advises to pump the brakes on any disappointment. When Nix was initially announced as the starting quarterback, Broncos fans were excited to see immediate success which has not come into fruition after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20, but still Sutton has a hopeful viewpoint.

In his Broncos debut, Nix threw for 138 yards to go along with two interceptions in what was no doubt a disappointing performance for the 12th overall pick in the last NFL Draft. Sutton on the other hand had four catches for 38 yards with 12 targets as he expressed his confidence in Nix according to NBC Sports.

“I think that Bo is a student of the game,” Sutton said. “I’m sure that he has his things that he took from the game that he wants back and things that he thought he did well that he wants to continue to progress on. I think he did a lot of things really well. I told him after the game that he composed himself and handled the flow of the game well.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted,” Sutton continued. “But in terms of the way he came in and handled his very first game in a hostile environment, there’s a lot of hope and promise moving forward.”

Broncos' Courtland sutton puts Bo Nix's performance into perspective

While Week 1 ended in a loss, the confidence has not wavered in Nix as Sutton wants the rookie to put the game of football into perspective. He would emphasize it's a long season and even with a win, you have to focus on the next game.

“Yes it’s frustrating to lose, but the same way people say you have 24 hours to celebrate a win, you have 24 hours to get over a loss,” Sutton said. “You have to go in and watch the film, learn from your mistakes and put it to bed. Then go into the next week and get ready to go because [if] you sit there and dwell on it, then some things that may have beaten you the week prior are going to come back and rear their heads in the next week. That’s what you don’t want.

“Especially with a young team and a lot of young guys,” Sutton continued. “You don’t want them to get discouraged on themselves and think that the world is crashing because they may have had one mistake, or they didn’t have the game they wanted to have. Let them know that there are more opportunities ahead of us, and we need all of us to be 100 percent mentally, physically, and emotionally so that we can go out there and be successful week-in and week-out.”

Bo Nix has confident outlook for Week 2

Instead of dwelling on the disappointment of the performance, Nix has the approach of building off the outing and being even better in Week 2 according to the team's website.

“It was a great game of learning, a great growing game,” Nix said. “I think the film was positive. You get back and you see that there were opportunities, and [you] just [have to] capitalize on a few more areas.”

Nix and the Broncos next face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.