The Denver Broncos caught the eye of many when they selected Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Nix has proven the doubters wrong and is now poised for a major role with the Broncos.

Head coach Sean Payton has named Nix the team's starting quarterback heading into Week 1, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Nix will become the first rookie quarterback to start a game for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983.

Nix's first NFL regular season experience will come against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

In his preseason debut, Nix completed 15-of-21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown as Denver came out victorious, 34-30 over the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos won their second preseason game as well, but in much grander fashion – 27-2 over the Green Bay Packers.

Nix dazzled in the victory, completing eight-of-nine passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. His scoring drive was an 11-play concoction that took almost six minutes of game time. Nix was decisive and got Denver into the end zone with a two-yard strike to Tim Patrick.

For all the backlash he and the organization received for drafting Bo Nix, Sean Payton got exactly what he is looking for under center. The rookie will immediately be thrown into the fire and be asked to lead on and off the field.

But Denver needed some drastic changes as Payton continues his tenure in Mile High. His first season saw the team go a disappointing 8-9. The Broncos as a whole haven't made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

It'll be a hefty ask of Nix to completely turn the franchise around, especially playing in the tough AFC West. But his rise to starting quarterback shows that the Broncos believe he is the quarterback of the present and future.

Payton has gone all-in on Nix. Come Week 1, Nix can once again prove why it's a strong gamble.