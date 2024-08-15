If there is one storyline surrounding the Denver Broncos that has been interesting, it likely has regarded rookie quarterback Bo Nix after his impressive preseason debut. Broncos star wide receiver Courtland Sutton was speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show where he spoke about the quarterback battle and what he saw out of Nix as the team beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-30.

Besides Nix, the others in the quarterback room that are in competition is JarRett Stidham and former first round pick for the New York Jets in Zach Wilson. While Sutton would give credit to Stidham and Wilson for competing saying that head coach Sean Payton will leave the battle “open,” he was impressed by Nix in the preseason opener where he thew for 125 yards and a touchdown in four scoring drives.

“I think coach wants to leave it open and see what happens, I think the guys have been doing really well,” Sutton said. “I don’t want to discredit Zach and Jarrett…but Bo had a really good showing in the preseason game, and watching him go out there and command the huddle, command the offense, especially in the 2 minute drill, I think it’s really cool to go out there and see him do that, and have the success that he had. He’s been doing his thing and been progressing in practice, and that’s ultimately what you want to see out of a young guy but especially out of a young quarterback.”

Bo Nix receiving further praise from people within Broncos organization

Nix was selected with the 12th overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft where he was the sixth quarterback taken behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy. Out of all the rookie signal-callers, Nix arguably looked the best as Payton would even say how “comfortable he looked” according to Troy Renck.

“He was comfortable in the pocket, I thought his locations were good,” Payton said at Wednesday's practice. “The number one thing to do with quarterback is lead your team, and we scored. There's two plays where I think he can set his feet, he's kind of backing up a little bit, we can clean that up. But I like the production while he was in there, and ultimately that's their job.”

As for the University of Oregon product, Nix himself said how “calm and relaxed” he was during the preseason opener against the Colts. While that will not always be the case once he eventually plays a regular season matchup, it still could be an impressive trait by Broncos fans since the 24-year old is likely seen as the face of the franchise.

“I felt very calm and relaxed back there,” Nix said after his preseason debut. “It’s just a game. They were still in Cover 3 and quarters and man. It’s the same defense. You’ve just got to figure out which one they’re in and then execute the play that’s called.”

The next Broncos preseason game will be against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in preparation for their Week 1 matchup facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.