Courtland Sutton is out with a head injury. Yikes!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was forced to leave Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to a head injury.

Sutton left the Week 16 game in the second quarter and was brought to the medical tent for evaluation. He was later taken to the locker room, though there has been some confusion with his health status as it was initially declared he's being checked for concussion. The Broncos eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game, citing a head injury, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Before he left the game, Sutton has failed to record a stat, which is definitely surprising after he recorded a total of nine receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown in their last two games.

More details about Courtland Sutton's health status should come out in the next few days. If it's concussion, the Broncos will have to observe him further and assess if he'll be in the concussion protocol. If it's another head injury, however, fans can only hope that it's not as serious as it looks.

The fact that Sutton had to be ruled out for the rest of the game is certainly not an encouraging sign, though it's possible the team is only taking a cautious approach so they don't further risk their star wideout from sustaining a more serious injury.

If Sutton, who is the Broncos' leader in receiving yards and touchdown, is unable to play in their next few games, though, the pressure will be on Adam Trautman, Brandon Johnson, Jerry Jeudy and their other WRs to pick up the slack.