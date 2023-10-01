The 0-3 Denver Broncos are taking on the 0-3 Chicago Bears in Week 4. If Broncos fans thought they had already hit rock bottom, the team is proving that it can sink even lower.

The Bears entered Week 4 ranked 27th in the NFL in points per game, averaging a paltry 15.7 per contest. But even they are finding it easy to score on the Broncos' defense, exploding for 21 second quarter points. NFL pundits and fans alike are amazed at what's going on with Sean Payton's team.

“The Broncos had a top ten pass defense in DVOA last year. This is wild,” ESPN's Mina Kimes remarked. That fact shows that Payton inherited plenty of talent on that side of the ball, and points more to coaching than talent.

The incompetence of Denver's D was laid bare by another post. “The Broncos defense has allowed 17 touchdowns in its last 23 non-kneeldown series. They’ve forced just three punts in those 23 possessions,” Denver Sports' Andrew Mason pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's one thing to struggle facing the Kansas City Chiefs or the Miami Dolphins. But the fact that Justin Fields and the Bears are finding that much success is alarming, to say the least.

“The Broncos defense is one of seven $100 million defenses in the NFL. It’s the 6th highest paid. And they’re getting toyed with by the Justin Fields & the winless Bears. Remarkable,” is how 1043 The Fan's Zach Bye put it.

For some viewers, there were no stats needed to confirm what the eye test was showing them. They were watching a bad team play badly.

And of course, some instantly turned Denver's struggles into a meme.