The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“RB Marlon Mack flew from San Francisco to Denver last night so he could sign from the 49ers’ practice squad to the Broncos’ active roster and then fly to London today with his new team to play the Jaguars on Sunday. His agents

@DrewJRosenhaus [email protected] confirmed the signing.”

The Broncos are set to fly across the pond with their upcoming game in Week 8 to take place in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before signing Mack, the Broncos only have Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray as the active running backs on the roster.

It’s unclear how big exactly will be the role of Mack in Week 8 for the Broncos against the Jaguars, but he’s probably going to be just an insurance policy behind Gordon and Murray.

Mack used to be one of the most productive running backs in the NFL. His best season so far in his career came in 2019 when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. That season, he rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. A torn Achilles in 2020 derailed Mack’s career, but it is still good to see him make his way back to an active NFL roster.