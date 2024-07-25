The Broncos have restructured the contract of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, allowing him to make more money in the second-to-last year of his contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero noted that Sutton “reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders.” The 28-year-old wideout is going to be one of the Broncos' most important players this upcoming season as rookie quarterback Bo Nix looks to establish himself in the NFL.

Sutton's new deal includes $1.5 million in new incentives along with a base salary of $13 million. The former Pro Bowler and second-longest-tenured player in Denver (behind only guard Garett Bolles) can make up to $15.2 million in the 2024 season.

Courtland Sutton gets contract tweak ahead of important 2024 season

In 16 games last season, Sutton set a new career-high with 10 receiving touchdowns while also tallying 59 catches and 772 receiving yards. With Jerry Jeudy now gone from the team's equation, Sutton is going to fill a big role as the definitive top pass-catching option. He leads a group featuring second-year wideout Marvin Mims Jr., new addition Josh Reynolds and Tim Patrick, who’s eager to reestablish himself after ACL and Achilles tears, as Nix's new targets.

The Broncos have a lot of progress to make before becoming a good team gain. The disastrous Russell Wilson trade set them back a lot, to put it lightly. Sutton will either play a big part in whatever progress Denver can make or be used as a trade chip to help restock their draft picks. He might be a hot commodity at the trade deadline depending on how well he plays.

Either way, keeping Sutton happy is the right call for Denver. Giving him the chance to earn more money, especially as he takes part in a rebuild during his prime years, was a good decision.