The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

Not only is Jeudy likely to play, but so is top cornerback Patrick Surtain who also hurt himself against Houston.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a rib and shoulder injury, is on track to play vs. 49ers but wants to see how it feels in pre-game warmups, per source. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a rib and shoulder injury, is on track to play vs. 49ers but wants to see how it feels in pre-game warmups, per source. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

After splitting their first two games against relatively tame opponents, the Denver Broncos face their biggest threat yet in a 49ers team now handing the reins to Jimm Garoppolo. Having their top-end talent in the lineup will be critical to get their record above .500.

The Broncos could’ve easily been 2-0 had they not suffered endless game management errors under neophyte head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The team has tried to remedy that by signing veteran coach Jerry Rosberg to help them in that area. With a big Week 3 win, Russell Wilson and the Broncos hope to put their tumultuous first two weeks behind them.