Denver Broncos great Mark Schlereth didn't hold back when discussing the play and attitude of struggling Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the “Schlereth and Evans show” on 104.3 The Fan radio in Denver, via Pro Football Talk.

“You’re not a professional,” Schlereth said. “And you don’t know what effort is. Your quarterback is under duress, you’re locked up — somebody locks you up in man coverage on an underneath route—and to call it trotting would be an insult to trotting. You just quit … Mike Shanahan would cut him tomorrow. I wouldn’t have him on my team. You can have him. And that’s the reason that the Broncos stink.”

Jerry Jeudy's declining performance in 2023

Jeudy has been under fire in the media during a tumultuous season with the Broncos, especially after last week's dust-up with Steve Smith Sr. before a loss to the Chiefs. Jeudy was held to just 3 receptions for 14 yards in that game. On the season, Jeudy has yet to score a touchdown and has registered 20 catches for 222 yards with a few lowlight plays, as Schlereth mentioned in his rant.

It's a surprising drop-off in play for Jeudy, who seemed to develop a strong connection with Russell Wilson down the stretch late last season. Jeudy totaled over 70 receiving yards in four of his last five games in 2022, but has eclipsed that mark only once this year in five played games.

It's possible that Jeudy might not be at full strength after suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out for Week 1 of the season, but it appears Schlereth is speaking to Jeudy's effort and professionalism more than anything else.