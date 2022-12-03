By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.

Williams has been banged up all season long, but he’s remained a strong piece of the Broncos secondary all season long. But Williams hasn’t played since Week 10 for Denver, and that won’t change in Week 13 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, as Williams has once again been ruled out for the contest.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Another injury hit for the Broncos: DB K’Waun Williams, dealing with a variety of injuries including a knee injury, will be downgraded to out, source said. He was listed as questionable, but now won’t travel.”

At this point, there’s no reason to really throw Williams on the field if he isn’t fully healthy since Denver’s season is all but over. But it’s clear that Williams’ absence will hurt the Broncos defense, as they will be looking to shut down Lamar Jackson and a dynamic Ravens offense in order to get a much needed win in this game.

Williams has been a revelation for the Broncos this season, but they will be short handed in the secondary yet again now that he’s ruled out. It will be interesting to see how Denver’s defense tries to get by without him, but it ultimately may not matter because of how bad their offense has been all season long.