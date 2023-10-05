The Denver Broncos were one of a few teams that hadn't won a game yet heading into week four, and things didn't look good for awhile in their game against the Chicago Bears. Denver trailed pretty much the entire game and they were down 28-7 late in third quarter before staging a heroic comeback. The Broncos rattled off 24 straight points in the final 16 minutes of the game and went on to win 31-7. Denver is now 1-3 on the season and they have an important matchup this weekend with another 1-3 squad: the New York Jets. Winning two in a row would be a big confidence boost for this Broncos team, and being at home against this struggling New York unit will be a good opportunity to do so. Some positive injury news regarding running back Javonte Williams will certainly help as well.

Javonte Williams has been battling a quad injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday, according to a tweet from Mike Klis. This is huge news for the Broncos, as a team that has struggled in the early stages of the season doesn't need any injuries to make matters worse. This squad needs to stay healthy if they want to turn around the season.

So far on the season, Williams hasn't had to miss any games and he has carried the ball 38 times 138 yards. He is averaging 3.6 YPC and he does not have any touchdowns on the season.

As RB1 for the Broncos, Williams has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to put up big numbers. Returning to full strength will certainly help him perform like the player his team needs him to be.