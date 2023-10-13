The Dever Broncos have made a final decision on Frank Clark, and have released the pass rusher instead of making a trade.

“The #Broncos are releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark, sources say, unable to find a trade partner that all sides are comfortable with,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. He’ll now be a free agent after playing in just two games for Denver.”

Additionally, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Frank Clark giving back a portion of his salary may be what led to the Broncos' release, as opposed to a trade.

“Separation official: Denver is releasing Frank Clark in the same week he gave back $1.7 million to help create this scenario,” Shefty tweeted after the move.

Now that Clark is a free agent, he can choose which NFL teams he signs with and isn't at the mercy of a trade. The 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler will now likely sign with a contender. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars will surely be toward the top of his list, and he could even go back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark has 58.5 career sacks but in his two games with the Broncos, he made just two tackles.

The pass rusher is just the latest veteran to go in what seems like it is becoming a Broncos fire sale. Just a few days ago, the team traded another veteran rusher, Randy Gregory, to the San Francisco 49ers. After Denver dropped to 1-5 on the season with a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, more veterans could be on the block (trade or chopping) soon.