With rumors swirling around the team and less than three weeks until the NFL trade deadline, the Denver Broncos have made an interesting move regarding star pass rusher Frank Clark. The Broncos and Clark on Thursday agreed to a pay cut that will reduce his contract's base salary from $3.5 million to the minimum, $841,000, league sources told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

What pay cut means for Broncos, Frank Clark

Clark, who was ruled out for the Broncos' game against the Chiefs on Thursday night with an illness, has an uncertain future with the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had reported earlier this week that Clark, who has drawn trade interest around the NFL with the deadline approaching, could be the next Broncos pass rusher dealt should the team's struggles continue after they shipped Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers last Friday.

This contract restructure, which obviously saves the Broncos some money, also makes Clark a more attractive trade target for teams, who could acquire him on a league minimum contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Clark's future with the Broncos is “coming to an end“, whether it be by “trade or release.”

Broncos' slow start leads to trade rumors

Denver, who traded three players and four draft picks for Russell Wilson in March of 2022 and two draft picks for head coach Sean Payton in January of 2023, have stumbled to a 1-4 start in 2023.

The Payton and Wilson-led offense has bounced back this year, as they rank 10th in points scored and have made strides from an embarrassing showing in 2022. Unfortunately, the defense has regressed mightily, as it ranks dead-last in the NFL with 36.2 points allowed per game.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported that some in the Broncos' locker room believe a “tear down is coming.” Evidently, the slow start to the year has led the Denver front office to come to some tough realizations, as they stare a second-straight last place finish in the face.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Broncos have listened to trade calls on wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and that the team “would be willing” to listen to offers for “almost any player” on the defense.

Sean Payton addresses Denver trade rumors

Payton was asked about the recent rumors, telling the media that Denver is “not looking to do business” with any of their players, though he did acknowledge that the team had received trade calls.

After this latest move, Clark would seem to be the next logical player to be on the move. The two-time Super Bowl champion inked a one-year contract with Denver this offseason.

In nine NFL seasons, Clark has amassed 58.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors three times. His reputation as a stellar postseason performer should only add to his trade value.

Clark will definitely be a player to watch in the coming days and weeks.