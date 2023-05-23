Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Denver Broncos made a surprising move on Tuesday, releasing long-time kicker Brandon McManus.

Via Adam Schefter:

“A surprise: the Broncos informed kicker Brandon McManus, the last remaining member of Denver’s last Super Bowl team, and the man who has kicked for the team since 2014, that they are releasing him, per sources. There’s now an added veteran kicker for kicker-needy teams.”

McManus, the only player left from their Super Bowl team in 2014, also took to Twitter to announce the news:

The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 23, 2023

The former Temple standout joined the Broncos in 2014 and went on to have a solid career with the team, completing 81% of his field goals and nearly 97% of his extra-point tries. McManus inked a $17 million deal across four years in 2020. The Broncos save over $3 million in money against the salary cap by letting him go.

There is no question McManus should land on his feet elsewhere, with teams always looking for quality kickers. Considering his experience, there should be a lot of interest. Last season, he was 28 of 36 on field goals and even hit eight of 13 that were over 50 yards.

Broncos GM George Paton had this to say about McManus. Via NFL.com:

“Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community,” Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement on Tuesday. “Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

With many other veteran kickers available including Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, and Brett Maher, it will be interesting to see who Denver signs to replace McManus.