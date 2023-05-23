The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Denver Broncos want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Denver Broncos can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Broncos have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Broncos had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 5-12. Their offense struggled immensely, ranking dead last in scoring. Quarterback Russell Wilson’s inconsistent play and frequent mistakes contributed significantly to their offensive woes, with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The team also faced challenges in the running game, They were among the bottom half teams of the league in that regard. They just lacked effectiveness from Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray.

Defensively, the Broncos encountered their fair share of problems as well. They ranked in the bottom 10 in terms of total sacks. The lack of impactful playmakers on the defensive side further compounded their issues.

Looking ahead to the offseason, the Broncos have the pivotal task of revamping their roster for the upcoming 2023 season. They must prioritize finding weapons for franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and shoring up the defense. While possessing promising young talent, the Broncos need to make significant additions to contend for a playoff spot in 2023.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Broncos can trade for.

1. OJ Howard

OJ Howard, a towering 6’6 and weighing 245 pounds, has made a name for himself as a skilled tight end since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, Howard has proven to be a productive player, making 129 receptions for 1,882 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. However, despite his potential, he has been somewhat underutilized in both Tampa Bay and Houston due to the abundance of other talented pass-catchers on those teams.

The Denver Broncos could be an ideal landing spot for Howard as they seek to bolster their offensive capabilities. Known for his abilities as both a receiver and blocker, Howard possesses the versatility that would greatly benefit the team. Adding Howard to their roster would not only provide the Broncos with an additional weapon in the passing game, but his blocking prowess would also aid in the protection of quarterback Wilson.

Allen Robinson is a 6’2, 220-pound wide receiver who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player in his career, catching 528 passes for 6,748 yards and 43 touchdowns. Robinson is a big-play receiver who would be a great complement to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. He is a good route runner and has a lot of experience. Robinson would be a good fit for the Broncos because he would give the team a vertical threat. He would also help to take pressure off of Sutton and Jeudy.

The Eagles drafted 6’1, 300-pound defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has been a dominant player in his career, recording 65 sacks and 336 solo tackles. Cox is a force in the middle of the defensive line and would help to improve the Broncos’ pass rush. He would make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find time to throw. The Broncos should consider Cox as he can provide the team with a disruptive force on the defensive line. Additionally, he can help improve the team’s run defense.

4. James Bradberry

The Carolina Panthers drafted 6’1, 215-pound cornerback James Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player in his career, recording 18 interceptions and 99 passes defended. Bradberry is a physical cornerback who would give the Broncos a lockdown corner. He is a good tackler and has a lot of experience. The Broncos should consider Bradberry as he can give the team a reliable cornerback. He would also help to improve the team’s pass defense.

These are just a few of the players who could help the Broncos in 2023. The team will need to make some tough decisions in the coming months, but they have a lot of options to improve their roster.