What does the future hold for Russell Wilson and the Broncos?

2023 has been a better season for Russell Wilson following his down 2022 campaign. However, it hasn't been smooth-sailing for the Denver Broncos QB. In fact, the Broncos even “threatened” to bench Wilson after their late-October victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Russell Wilson's uncertain situation with Broncos

“Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Broncos threatened to bench Russell Wilson weeks ago if he didn’t remove his injury guarantees,” Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Broncos are benching Wilson for the final two games of the season. Denver's original threat was to bench him as a result of Wilson's financial injury guarantees. Denver reportedly wanted Wilson to “defer the injury guarantee trigger date.”

Schultz also revealed the issue led to a “dispute” between the Broncos and Russell Wilson.

“At that time, Wilson was coming off a 3-touchdown game in the win over the Chiefs and was starting to experience the type of success he envisioned following a challenging first year in Denver. The threat however, ‘shocked him,' and the two sides got into a major dispute on how to proceed,” Schultz wrote.

Wilson, 35, enjoyed a solid season. He recorded 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns across 15 games played. Wilson led Denver to a 7-8 record in 2023. Although it wasn't a great all-around performance, Denver displayed improvement following their forgettable 2023 campaign.

The Broncos are still technically eligible to reach the playoffs. Although, the odds of Denver sneaking into a postseason spot are slim especially with Russell Wilson now getting benched.

One has to wonder what the future holds for Wilson in Denver. He clearly still has plenty left in the tank but he may want to move on following the contract situation. Or, perhaps, Denver and the star quarterback will resolve the issue and run it back in 2024.

The one thing we know for sure is that there are plenty of questions that require answers in Denver at the moment.