Is Jarrett Stidham the spark the Broncos need, or was Russell Wilson not the issue?

In an effort to qualify for the playoffs, the Denver Broncos are turning to Jarrett Stidham to replace Russell Wilson at quarterback. Asking Stidham to hit a Hail Mary or two is one thing. But even if that happens, the team will need some serious help along the way.

The easiest path to the postseason for Sean Payton's squad is straightforward, albeit unlikely. If the Stidham-led Broncos can win their final two games of the season, and the Kansas City Chiefs lose their remaining two games, it's on, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In that scenario, the Broncos and Chiefs would both finish the season with a 9-8 record, and by virtue of the divisional record tiebreaker, the Broncos would win the AFC West.

If the above doesn't take place, the Broncos begin to rely on some long odds to sneak in via a wild-card berth.

Broncos put out help wanted ad

Before detailing any scenarios further, it's important to note that for Denver to make the playoffs, they must defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Slip up in either game and it's game over for the Broncos.

Considering the team just benched its $245 million quarterback in favor of Stidham, that doesn't even feel like a given.

But for the sake of argument, let's grant that Stidham and Co. handle their business. What else has to happen?

A number of combinations centered around a Week 17 Chiefs win could knock out the Broncos before Week 18 even rolls around. In the simplest form, a Chiefs/Buffalo Bills/Pittsburgh Steelers trifecta of victories would end Denver's season, for instance, although there are other variations as well in play.

For those hoping the Broncos manage to secure the AFC's sixth-seed (still mathematically possible!), good luck.

That would involve the Broncos losing out, the Bills losing out, and the Steelers losing out, in addition to help from the Cincinnati Bengals and the entire AFC South.

In other words, don't get your hopes up Denver fans, even if you've been pining for Jarrett Stidham.