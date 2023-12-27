The Denver Broncos aren't quite out of playoff contention yet with a 7-8 record, but it appears they've possibly given up hope.

The organization is benching quarterback Russell Wilson to preserve financial flexibility. Per Adam Schefter:

“Change in Denver: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton has informed his team that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday vs. the Chargers, with Russell Wilson as the backup, per sources. With a 1-3 record in the last four games, Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in Stidham.”

“Russell Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March. Denver’s move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger. And Denver does this at a time when Wilson is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer, with 26 touchdown passes and eight INTs.”

A very big decision from the Broncos. While Russ hasn't been as bad as 2022, he's still not playing at the level that Denver would've hoped after signing him to a five-year, $245 million deal after the QB came over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

As Schefter mentioned, this move is to make sure the Broncos don't run into a situation where Wilson suffers an injury and can't pass a physical, which could potentially cost the team $37 million. Jarrett Stidham hasn't played a single snap this season and will step in as QB1. Wilson will be his backup.

Wilson's campaign ends with him completing 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. It's respectable, but unfortunately, not good enough to guarantee the Broncos a spot in the playoffs. If it did, they wouldn't be benching him.