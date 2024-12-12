As the Denver Broncos will play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday afternoon, there is some that fans will celebrate as offensive tackle Garett Bolles has signed a four-year extension to stay with the team. One of the key Broncos protectors of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, he took to social media to announce the contract in exciting fashion, which the news was also confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapport to be a $82 million deal.

Bolles would take to X, formerly Twitter, and post a video of a clip from the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character has the face of Bolles, saying that he is not leaving.

“Broncos Country, It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything!” Bolles wrote in the post. “And …I’m not leaving. The show goes on!”