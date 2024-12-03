The Denver Broncos got the job done on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns, earning a 41-32 victory at Empower Field at Mile High and improving their record to 8-5 through 13 games. Meanwhile, the struggling Browns fell to 3-9.

It was a wild game, as both teams traded multiple touchdowns while the Browns racked up an astonishing 497 passing yards as part of a 552 offensive yards performance overall. Despite their impressive numbers, the Broncos ultimately emerged with the win thanks in large part to a pair of pick-sixes by their defense.

Head coach Sean Payton responded concisely to the win as he stepped to the podium for his post-game media availability session, via ESPN.

“Holy cow!” he exclaimed.

“Some games go in a direction you think they're going to go, obviously that game went in a much different direction, we made enough plays to win,” Payton continued. ” We got that next win and that was most important. It wasn't perfect by any means, but we were able to finish.”

Former Broncos first-round Draft selection Jerry Jeudy feasted on his former team, racking up 235 yards of offense while hauling in nine catches with a touchdown; his 235 yards alone were the most surrendered in a single game by the Broncos in franchise history.

With an 8-5 record, the Broncos maintain their third-place ranking in the AFC West.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has rebounded from a poor first season in Denver

Payton didn't enjoy success in his first year on the job as Broncos head coach, going 8-9 and missing the playoffs. It was also the final year of quarterback Russell Wilson's subpar tenure with Denver; he was released and now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But this season, the Broncos are within striking distance of their first postseason appearance since winning Super Bowl 50.

Payton noted that the Broncos players can take the wild experience of Monday night as a key learning moment moving forward.

“Just a different game, we've got to learn from it,” he said. “We're at that time here in December when all of these things matter, we have to learn from it.”

The Broncos are next in action against the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday.