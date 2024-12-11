ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Broncos prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Colts-Broncos Last Game – Matchup History

The Colts won the last matchup between these two teams in 2022. The final score was 12-9.

Overall Series: The Colts lead the all-time series 15-14.

Here are the Colts-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Broncos Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +166

Denver Broncos: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 44.5 (-104)

Under: 44.5 (-118)

How to Watch Colts vs. Broncos

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

Anthony Richardson has not been at his best this season. However, he has played decently well in his last five games. Richardson has seven total touchdowns to go along with just three interceptions in those games. He has led the Colts to wins over the New York Jets and New England Patriots in that span while playing close games against both the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. If Richardson can use his legs and arm well in this one, the Colts will at least cover the spread.

Denver has done one thing poorly this season, and that is running the ball. The Broncos are averaging 111.2 rush yards per game, and just 4.2 yards per carry. Along with that, the Broncos have scored just 10 touchdowns in the run game. Bo Nix has four of those touchdowns. The Colts have to be able to defend the pass in this game as the Broncos will most likely struggle on the ground. If they can do that, the Colts will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bo Nix has been very good in his rookie season for the Broncos. He has passed for 2,842 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He has thrown eight interceptions, but four of those came in his first two career games. In the last six weeks, Nix has thrown 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He is having a great stretch of games, and the Broncos are in playoff contention because of that. If Nix can continue to play as well as he is, the Broncos will have a great chance to cover the spread at home.

Denver is very good on the defensive side of the ball. They have allowed the second-fewest points per game, and the eighth-fewest yards per game. A big reason for this is their defensive line. The Broncos do a great job stuffing the gaps, and they do a great job rushing the quarterback. In fact, the Broncos lead the NFL with 47 sacks on the season. Anthony Richardson can evade sacks extremely well, but the Broncos should be able to get to him a few times. Doing this will force him into a few mistakes, and help the Broncos come out on top against the Colts.

Final Colts-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a good game. However, the Broncos seem to be the better team. They have won their last three games, and I think they will make it four in a row on Sunday. I am going to take the Broncos to cover the spread.

Final Colts-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos -3.5 (-112)