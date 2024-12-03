The 2024 NFL playoffs is still several weeks away but Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos might already be tasting the postseason after a Week 13 success against the Cleveland Browns at home on Monday night.

The rookie quarterback, however, knows that the job is far from over for Denver, which heads to a Week 14 bye with an 8-5 record and a hold on the No. 7 spot in the AFC standings following the thrilling 41-32 victory over Jameis Winston and company at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Finish strong,” said Nix, as Denver gets a much-deserved rest (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos).

“We're going for a playoff spot,” the 24-year-old Nix added, with the Broncos in the right position to end a long drought.

Bo Nix, Broncos are close to ending a playoff drought

Denver has not played beyond the regular season since they won the Super Bowl in the 2015 campaign. Since then, the Broncos have not won more than nine games in a season, but they are now also on the verge of tying and surpassing that with still four more games left on the team's 2024 schedule.

The composure of the Broncos' first-year QB was put to the test in the Browns game, with Cleveland matching Denver's intensity, especially on offense. It was an entertaining shootout that saw Cleveland come up with 552 total yards from scrimmage to 400 by the Broncos. Nix passed for 294 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-32 completions.

The former Oregon Ducks star quarterback had a pair of interceptions but he made the right plays when it mattered the most, as he led Denver to an 11-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter to get the Broncos the lead back — and for good.

“Really it's just going on to that next drive, not worrying about the score, not worrying about what happened before,” Nix said about a crucial drive in the Browns game, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

“We just had to put everything together as best as possible and found a way to win a game … a game like you literally have got to score more points, no matter how it happens.”

Nix and the Broncos will emerge from their bye in Week 15 when they host the Indianapolis Colts before back-to-back games on the road for Week 16 and Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Denver closes out its regular-season schedule with a potentially crucial showdown against the defending two-time Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Mile High City.