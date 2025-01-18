The Denver Broncos could make a big addition to help quarterback Bo Nix while bolstering the roster, picking Boise State star and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, for instance.

The Athletic published their latest NFL mock draft of the first two rounds, explaining the reasoning behind the selections teams could make on draft day. With the Broncos possessing the 20th pick in the first round, they are projected to select Jeanty if he were to be available that deep in the top 20.

“Should Jeanty fall this far? Of course not. But if Dallas decides to pass, there aren’t many obvious landing spots for him in the top 18,” they said.

“From the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos, Jeanty would add another level to Sean Payton’s offense and continue to help Bo Nix ascend as one of the league’s bright young quarterbacks.”

How Bo Nix would benefit from having Ashton Jeanty as co-star

The Broncos picking Ashton Jeanty would be a massive upgrade to the running back position as they look to surround Bo Nix with more weapons.

Denver is coming off the heels of a 10-7 regular season and a postseason exit from the AFC Wild Card. They lost 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills on the road, being limited to 224 total yards, which only saw them gain up to 79 yards on the ground.

Nix had a solid rookie campaign as he brought the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl run in the 2015-16 season. He threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing his passes for a success rate of 66.3%.

However, the run game proved to be a weakness for Denver. They ranked middle of the pack at 16th with 112.2 rushing yards per game and 23rd in total rushing touchdowns with 12.

Jeanty presents himself as a solution, showcasing an elite skillset that allows him to get rushing yards at a high level as he finished runner-up in the race for the Heisman Trophy. He finished with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, being the heart of the Boise State offense en route to a 12-2 finish in the 2024 season.

The NFL Draft presents a strong opportunity for Denver to make steals with their picks. If Jeanty ends up as one of them, then draft night would be a huge success.