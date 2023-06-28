Denver Broncos wide receivers have been hit by the injury bug in recent seasons, but they are receiving some good updates amid a big offseason in Colorado. Wide receivers KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton are both planning on being ready for training camp, reports Denver7's Troy Renck.

“Good news on KJ Hamler. He said he should be cleared for training camp after offseason pectoral surgery. And Kendall Hinton had minor knee scope. Said will be recovered for training camp. Rooting for good health for WR room. They are due, if not overdue.”

This is huge news for the Broncos, especially with how important the upcoming season is for quarterback Russell Wilson; he will need full speed ahead from his wide receivers, and having all of them at full health would be a great start to training camp.

With KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton getting good news, the Broncos can now firmly plant their focus on getting Wilson ready. Rumors are that he is in great shape and feels ready to reclaim his form from his days with the Seattle Seahawks, but that will all be irrelevant until he proves it on the field this season.

Adding Sean Payton as the new head coach was the best move that the Broncos made this summer for Russell Wilson. Of course having his receivers healthy is a big deal, but Wilson should have better numbers in general with Payton at the helm.

Come training camp, Wilson will be pumped that Hamler and Hinton should be ready. However, if he comes out of the gates sluggish, there will be less opportunity to excuse his struggles now.