Despite falling well short of expectations in 2022, there is a form of optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos as the 2023 season approaches. With new head coach Sean Payton taking over there is reason to believe that the Broncos offense will look much better in Russell Wilson's second year with the team.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy thinks so and sees 2023 as a bounceback year for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“Russ is a soldier,” Jeudy said, via Ben Swanson of the team’s website. “So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don’t put no fear into a man’s heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead.”

Wilson had the worst season of his 11-year career in 2022, completing a career-low 60.5% of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Broncos had the worst-scoring offense in the league, averaging 16.9 points per game.

Jeudy was Wilson's top target and had his best statistical season yet as a pro in 2022 despite the struggles of the Broncos' offense. He caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

As excited as Bronco fans may be about the season because of the hiring of Payton, Denver may only go as far as Russell Wilson takes them. He'll have to be at the top of his game if Denver wants to have a shot at making the playoffs in an ultra-competitive AFC.