During the Sunday action of Wild Card Weekend between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, kicker Wil Lutz had one of the most memorable moments of the playoffs thus far. However, it wasn't necessarily a positive memory for Lutz and the Broncos. With time expiring as this game reached halftime, Lutz lined up for a 50-yard field goal to tie the game. And… DOINK!

Expand Tweet

Lutz's kick stayed on track with the upright, causing one of the loudest doinks a football game could produce.

And considering the stakes of this Wild Card matchup, fans were justifiably going nuts.

The Broncos were underdogs coming into this game, and with the game looking winnable at that time, it seemed the doink might've sent a shiver down Denver's spine that they couldn't shake off.

Not only was it a significant doink for the Broncos, but given the game's environment, many fans took to social media to express their awe at how loud the kick itself was. Some fans even compared the kick to Cody Parkey's double doink when the Chicago Bears lost infamously on a last-second kick against the Philadelphia Eagles, starting with a Barstool Chief, a notable Chicagoland sports fan, on X.

“I got PTSD from that doink,” Chief wrote.

However, Chief was far from the only one who had some strong words to say about Lutz's doink. ESPN's Mina Kimes also joined the social media discourse, stating that there should be a new name for a doink that loud. Though, Kimes enjoyed the sound a lot more than Chief did.

“More of a BONG than a DOINK Imo,” Kimes wrote. “Like someone hitting a giant bell to announce the king has returned home. 10/10 sound.”

With the Broncos failing to add any points to the board after Bo Nix's touchdown strike, here were some of the best social media reactions to Lutz' doink heard 'round the world:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, although this wasn't the way they wanted to remember their Wild Card matchup against the Bills, hopefully, Lutz can at least laugh it off once the dust has settled.