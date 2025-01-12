On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos took the field against the Buffalo Bills for their first playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in the 2015-16 season. It's been a surprisingly successful year for the Broncos, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and one of the league's better defensive units under head coach Sean Payton.

While they were heavy underdogs in their game against the Bills on Sunday, apparently, no one on the Broncos got that memo, as the team struck quickly with Nix finding wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown pass on the team's first drive.

The strike put the Broncos up 7-0 and brought a hush over the Buffalo crowd in a stadium where the Bills have not lost all year.

Coming into this season, there was some skepticism about whether or not Bo Nix's style of play would translate successfully to the NFL level, considering he was somewhat erratic at times during his tenures with both the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks in college.

However, despite an up and down start, Nix solidified himself as one of the best rookie quarterbacks in his class, closing in on an NFL rookie record for touchdown passes and leading the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. Nix's running ability constantly kept defenses off balance, allowing him to exploit his underrated arm talent on long bombs down the field, including the one he hit against Buffalo.

Denver floundered a bit down the stretch of the season but ultimately secured their spot in the big dance by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs' backups in Week 18 in blowout fashion.

If the Broncos were to pull off the upset in Buffalo, their next game would once again be against the Chiefs, this time in the unfriendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and with Patrick Mahomes and company back on the field.