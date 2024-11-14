Bo Nix may have watched the Kansas City Chiefs block the upset attempt by his Denver Broncos Sunday. But Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but praise Denver for drafting Nix.

The three-time Super Bowl winner told Broncos head coach Sean Payton, “You got one,” in heaping praise for Nix's play after the nail-biting Chiefs win that came down to special teams. The rookie quarterback finally reacted to hearing that moment between Mahomes and Payton Wednesday, per Broncos reporter Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“That kind of stuff is awesome,” Nix began while adding he called it an “honor” to hear Mahomes' kind words. Nix, however, knows what needs to happen moving forward when it comes to sharing the field with talent like Mahomes.

“At the same time, those are the games that you've got to continue to play, continue to compete in, and ultimately win,” Nix said.

Nix welcomes the respect from the league's three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, who has the Chiefs at 9-0.

“When you get their respect, it's a special thing for you,” Nix said. “It's not something to be complacent about. You feel like you're on the right track. And you're doing the right thing,” Nix said.

The first-round selection now has new motivation to carry out his NFL career, thanks to learning about Mahomes' words.

Bo Nix also spoke to Patrick Mahomes after the Broncos' loss

Nix got a positive report from Mahomes relayed to him. Mahomes, though, also spoke with Nix after the gut-wrenching victory at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes shared some stirring motivation to Nix postgame, captured by CBS News Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean.

“Way to play your ass off. Keep leading those dudes,” Mahomes began. “It's just the first one, we got a lot of these.”

Nix came so close to delivering his first biggest NFL career win. The Heisman Trophy finalist completed 22-of-30 passes and racked up 215 yards. He hit Devaughn Vele on a short six-yard touchdown for the game's opening score. Nix later connected with Courtland Sutton on a long 32-yard connection that increased the Denver lead to 14-3.

Unfortunately for Nix and the upset-minded Broncos, they watched Mahomes spark a 13-0 run to retake the lead late. Nix moved the Broncos' offense to the Kansas City 17-yard line to set up the potential game-winning field goal. But again, the Chiefs penetrated past the Denver field goal unit to stay unbeaten.

Nix and Denver will aim to redeem themselves, plus end the current two-game slide on Sunday. The Broncos will host the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field next.