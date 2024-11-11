The Denver Broncos nearly ended the Kansas City Chiefs' incredible unbeaten streak in a close game in Week 10. The Broncos appeared to have the game won. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led a 13-play drive down two points late in the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning field goal with a second remaining. The Chiefs came up with a miraculous FG block on the last play to improve to 9-0.

Nix continued to play well in Week 10’s matchup against the last unbeaten team in the NFL. This didn’t come as a shock to Denver tight end Adam Trautman. “I'm not really surprised by anything that kid does anymore. … It shows extreme poise. … You can't say enough good things about him. … We believe in him, and he's been impressive,” Trautman said of the rookie passer, per Broncos’ reporter Aric DiLalla on X.

Nix was excellent on Sunday, doing everything necessary to give his team a shot at an upset victory. The Broncos’ QB nearly outdueled Patrick Mahomes in Week 10. He went 22/30 for 215 yards and two touchdown passes against Kansas City compared to 28/42 for 266 and one score from Mahomes. Nix had a passer rating of 115.3 compared to 92 for his Chiefs counterpart. And the rookie didn’t turn the ball over. He did fumble but the ball was recovered by Denver.

Broncos’ rookie QB Bo Nix has been impressive in his first NFL season

When the Broncos got the ball back with under six minutes remaining and trailing 16-14, Nix delivered multiple clutch passes on the road in the hostile environment of Arrowhead Stadium. He set Will Lutz up with a 35-yard field goal attempt that the veteran kicker could make in his sleep.

The attempt came with just a second remaining in regulation. So it certainly seemed that the Broncos would be the first to claim a victory over the Chiefs this season – and for the first time since Christmas Day 2023, when Kansas City lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, they’ve been perfect, winning throughout the playoffs, taking the Super Bowl and starting 2024 with a 9-0 record

Chiefs special teams player Leo Chenal called his shot on the blocked field goal. A move that was reminiscent of Chenal blocking a Jake Moody extra point in the Super Bowl that ultimately helped Kansas City win the title.

The remarkable final play notwithstanding, Nix has shown he has the makeup to perform at an elite level in high-pressure situations. He’s now ninth in the league with 206 completions, 20th with 1,968 passing yards and fifth among quarterbacks with 290 rushing yards.

The Broncos selected Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft – a draft that is shaping up to be a memorable class for QBs as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all went before Nix. In the most recent ranking Nix was third among rookie passers.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 5-5 on the season. Nix and Denver will attempt to snap a two-game skid against the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 11.