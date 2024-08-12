Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has everyone buzzing after he unleashed a fantastic performance in his NFL preseason debut on Sunday. The former Oregon Ducks signal-caller shined against the Indianapolis Colts on the road, as he passed for 125 yards on 15/21 completions with a touchdown and zero interceptions in a 34-3o victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Among those who have been left impressed by Nix's head-turning performance was former NFL quarterback and ex-Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

“Bo Nix was the most efficient QB in his draft class because of his ability to process complex schemes with ease and the QUICK RELEASE you see on this TD throw,” Griffin posted on (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“He showed that going 15/21 for 125 yards with 4 scoring drives in his preseason debut and his creativity too.”

That's one endorsement for Nix from someone who knows what it takes to succeed as a first-year pro in the NFL. It can be recalled that Griffin became a Pro Bowler in his NFL rookie season in 2012. He also won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

As for Nix, he definitely helped his case as the Broncos' starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL campaign by showing off against the Colts. He gave Denver the lead in the second quarter on a 10-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Mrvin Mims Jr to put the Broncos ahead by seven points, 10-3. The Broncos did not look back from there, as they held on to their lead on their way to a 1-0 record in the 2024 NFL preseason.

Nix was the last quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Michael Penix (Atlanta Falcons), and JJ McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings) all selected before the Broncos got their turn at the No. 12 spot.

Nix played his first three seasons in college with the Auburn Tigers before taking his talents to Eugene to play two years with the Ducks. During his time at Oregon, Nix racked up 8,101 passing yards and 74 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions on a 74.9 percent completion rate.

Broncos QB battle involving Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham

The other two Denver quarterbacks also had their moments. Zach Wilson completed 10 of his 13 throws for 117 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions. Jarrett Stidham went 4/7 completions in limited time on the field. Stidham's stat line shows an interception, but it wasn't really entirely because of his own undoing; Denver running back Samaje Perine simply failed to secure a short pass from Stidham, resulting in a Kenny Moore pick for the Colts.

All three quarterbacks were not sacked, which can also be credited to Denver's pass protection unit.

It could be that the Broncos' QB battle is now only between Nix and Stidham. Perhaps a clearer picture would emerge with regard to who will start for Denver in September after another preseason game next week — on August 11 — versus the Green Bay Packer at home.

The Broncos will play their final preseason game on August 25, also at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Then after that, it's going to be two weeks of final preparation for the start of the 2024 NFL season for Denver, which takes on the Seattle Seahawks on September 8 on the road.