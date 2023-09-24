When the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton, he was expected to help the franchise turn their fortune around. However, in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, Payton and the Broncos hit a low no other NFL franchise has ever seen.

Denver got obliterated by the Dolphins, losing 70-20. They became the first team in NFL history to allow five rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns in the same game, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

The first quarter ended relatively unharmless. After the Dolphins scored two touchdowns, Denver fired back with a score of their own to trail by just seven. However, the floodgates would truly open in the second. Miami scored three touchdowns while the Broncos managed just two field goals as the Dolphins led 35-13 going into halftime.

Miami didn't stop there, as they scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Broncos got back on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 99-yard Marvin Mins kickoff touchdown return. And still, the Dolphins just wouldn't stop scoring and found the endzone three more times.

All in all, the Broncos allowed the Dolphins to gain 726 yards of total offense. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns while backup Mike White managed to throw a TD as well. Three different running backs and three different wide receivers all broke 60 yards for the Dolphins.

It's just Week 3 and the Broncos still have time to turn things around. However, their showing against the Dolphins was historically bad. Sean Payton will need to come up with a major fix.