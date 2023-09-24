Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a storied football career. Four-star recruit out of high school in Hawaii. The offensive MVP of the 2018 CFP National Championship game who led his team to victory as a freshman. A 2018 consensus All-American. A Pro Bowler in 2022.

Even Tagovailoa couldn't believe what the Dolphins did on Sunday.

Marvelling after a dominant performance against the Denver Broncos, Tagovailoa admitted “This doesn’t compare to anything I’ve seen or been a part of” in his post-game press conference, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Not many people can say they have seen something like what the Dolphins offense did on Sunday. Tagovailoa ran Miami's offense nearly to perfection. A 54-yard touchdown strike to WR Tyreek Hill three plays into the game really set the tone.

The Dolphins' 70-spot was just the fourth time in NFL history a team scored that many points. Their 726 yards gained on offense was the second most by a team in NFL history.

Overall, Tagovailoa was brilliant against Denver's defense. He finished the game 23-of-26 passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He connected with seven different pass-catchers, with four of them finding the endzone.

All of that, despite the fact that Miami was without its number-two receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle sat out Sunday after suffering a concussion in Week 2's victory over the New England Patriots.

Depending on your rooting interest, it's amusing/scary to see all that the Dolphins accomplished on Sunday in basically three quarters. Tagovailoa and Hill were among the starters on offense who basically sat out the last frame of the game. Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter before giving way to backup QB Mike White.

An unbelievable day at the office for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and a performance that won't be replicated again anytime soon.