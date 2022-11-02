Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe

The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Paton said that the Chubb trade had nothing to do with the Broncos’ 3-5 record.

“We would have made this trade regardless,” Paton said, via NFL.com, when asked if he would have made the deal if the Broncos had a winning record. “We just felt the value was too good, we believe in our young depth, and we believe in our defense. Moving forward, we have other holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. We would have made this trade regardless.” The Broncos received a pretty good haul for Chubb, including a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. Still, it’s very hard to envision Denver trading its best pass rusher when they’re in the playoff picture. They acquired Jacob Martin from the New York Jets to take Chubb’s place, which shows they still do want to compete this season.