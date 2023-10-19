Recently, the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been going through a bit of turmoil. Although Jeudy is still suiting up for the Broncos on Sundays, the rumor mill has been going rampant with reports that the Broncos may be looking to trade the receiver.

Now, Jerry Jeudy himself is responding to the reports.

“I block all that out,” said Jeudy, per DNVR Broncos. “I know how my coaches feel about me. I know how my teammates feel about me. All these people that have to insert their opinions are outsiders that have never been in the locker room, never seen me practice, never seen how this s— really operates. Everybody that's outside, I just ignore them, because they don't know what is really going on for real.”

Jeudy also took the time to address what impact the trade rumors have on his psyche as he takes the field every week.

“It doesn't really affect me at all, because at the end of the day, I'm still going to be the player that I am. I know what I can do,” said Jeudy. “I know what I'm capable of. Trade me or not trade me, it don't matter, because at the end of the day, I'm going to still be me.”

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2020 Draft after a standout career at Alabama. Although he has had his moments, his Broncos career thus far has fallen a bit short of pre-draft expectations.