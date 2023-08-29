Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is currently out with a hamstring strain, but there may be good news ahead for his availability for the start of the Broncos' 2023 NFL season. Broncos GM George Paton said that Jeudy will not be placed on the short-term injured reserve list to start the season, according to James Palmer.

Starting the season on the short-term IR would have made Jeudy ineligible for Denver's first four games. It's a positive sign for Jeudy that the Broncos feel he can return at some point in that window. While Jerry Jeudy has yet to be ruled inactive for Week 1 with his hamstring injury, all signs point to him missing Denver's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy, 24, has struggled to stay healthy in his previous three seasons with the Broncos, missing 10 games over the last three years. Jeudy closed out last season hot down the stretch, lending some optimism to the belief that he would take over as Russell Wilson's favorite target heading into the 2023 season. A hamstring injury suffered at practice has put those plans on pause, however, and it's unclear when Jeudy will be able to suit up again for the Broncos.

Denver has dealt with multiple injuries to its receiver room this offseason. Tim Patrick tore his ACL, KJ Hamler is out for the season, and Jeudy has been dealt a potentially nagging soft tissue hamstring injury. That leaves Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims as the primary targets for Wilson and the Broncos to start the season, particularly with running back Javonte Williams slowly working his way back to form after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season.

We'll know more about Jerry Jeudy's injury timeline soon, but staying off the short-term IR is a good sign he'll be able to return sooner rather than later in the season for the Broncos.