Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was reportedly carted off with an apparent hamstring injury during practice on Thursday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy immediately pulled up after running full speed during a play and then grabbed his hamstring, according to Stevens. Broncos trainers helped Jeudy walk to the cart, which he left the field on. Trainers then helped him walk from the cart to the locker room, according to Stevens.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed it was a hamstring injury, and he is getting an MRI to determine the severity, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The Broncos were practicing on Thursday ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be worth monitoring the severity of Jeudy's hamstring injury. That will be a big indicator as to how long he will be out for the Broncos.

The Broncos begin their season against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in week 1. That game will take place two weeks from Sunday, so it could be a challenge for Jeudy to be ready to play on that day, depending on the severity of the hamstring injury.

Jeudy was expected to be Russell Wilson's top target this season as he hopes to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season. Russell Wilson is hoping to get off to a fast start this season under Sean Payton, and he might have to do it without Jeudy in the early part of the season.

When more details regarding Jeudy's recovery timeline come out, it will be interesting to see how Sean Payton's team adjusts their plan without one of their top weapons at the start of the season..