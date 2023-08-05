Jerry Jeudy is a name that has been on the lips of many fantasy football enthusiasts since he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2020. After a solid 2022 season, Jeudy is poised to take his game to the next level in 2023. In this article, we will take a closer look at Jeudy's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season. We also discuss his 2022 performance and how he compares to other players in his position.

2022 NFL Season Performance

Jerry Jeudy had a commendable run in the 2022 season. It culminated in a career-high 972 receiving yards on 67 catches and six touchdowns. Despite the Denver Broncos offensive struggles, Jeudy shone brightly. He even ranked 12th among wide receivers in yards per route run, an impressive 2.18. Notably, he dazzled fans with a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. In that game, he racked up 154 receiving yards. Throughout the season, Jeudy's knack for creating separation through precise route running was evident. He solidified his reputation as a reliable target for quarterback Russell Wilson. Jeudy's success in the 2022 season was impressive, especially considering the Broncos' offensive struggles. Of course, this bodes well for his future fantasy football outlook.

Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy for the 67-yard touchdown

How He Compares

Jeudy is widely regarded as one of the most talented young wide receivers in the NFL. His combination of speed, agility, and route running ability make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. In terms of fantasy football, Jeudy is currently being drafted as the 23rd wide receiver off the board in standard leagues. While this may seem low for a player of his caliber, it is important to note that the Broncos offense is still a work in progress. Right now, we see him just outside the top 20 alongside guys like Chris Godwin and Calvin Ridley.

Keep in mind that Jeudy will be competing for targets with the likes of Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. This could limit his upside in certain games. However, Jeudy has the potential to be a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy football. That's if the Broncos offense can take a step forward in 2023.

Team Outlook

The Denver Broncos are expected to have a better season in 2023 than they did in 2022. With a new head coach in Sean Payton and some key additions to their offensive line, the Broncos should be more competitive this season. However, there are still some question marks surrounding the team, particularly at the quarterback position. The main issue is obviously Russell Wilson. Can he bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season? That really is at the crux of Denver's hopes in 2023. If Wilson rediscovers his old form, the Broncos offense could be much improved.

Of course, this could have a positive impact on Jerry Jeudy's fantasy football outlook for 2023. As the Broncos' number one wide receiver, Jeudy has the potential to put up big numbers if the offense can find some consistency. However, if the Broncos struggle to move the ball, Jeudy's production could be limited. Overall, Jeudy is a player with a high upside in fantasy football, but his success will depend on the performance of the Broncos offense as a whole.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

When you look at Jeudy's 2022 stats, even per game, they don't quite tell the story of just how special the receiver was when healthy. He played at least 60 percent of the snaps in 11 games last year and scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in eight of them. He began the season with 20.2 Fantasy points against Seattle and ended the season with a five-game stretch averaging 20.1 FPPG. There is a wide range of opinions as to where Jeudy should be drafted.

However, we think you should take him in Round 4 if you want to make sure you get him. If he stays healthy and Russell Wilson bounces back, he can provide value even at that cost. In general, Jeudy's 2023 fantasy football outlook is promising. The Broncos are a team on the rise, and with Jeudy as their number-one wide receiver, we could see a top-10 season out of him.

Looking Ahead

Jerry Jeudy is a player that fantasy football enthusiasts should be keeping a close eye on in 2023. After a solid 2022 season, Jeudy is poised to take his game to the next level. He should establish himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. Sure, he may face some competition for targets in the Broncos offense. Still, Jeudy's talent and ability to create separation make him a valuable asset in fantasy football. If you are looking for a wide receiver with a high upside in the middle rounds of your draft, Jerry Jeudy is a player that should be on your radar.