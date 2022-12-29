By Jack Winter · 2 min read

There’s no denying that Russell Wilson’s debut season with the Denver Broncos has been something close to an abject disaster.

A popular pick to win the AFC West before 2022 kicked off, the Broncos instead find themselves with the second-worst record in the AFC as January approaches, reeling after the dismissal of rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett. Offense has been hard to come by for Denver in all facets this season, but Wilson has struggled more than anyone anticipated following his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks last spring.

The veteran signal-caller has thrown for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 60.1% of his passes. Wilson has been sacked a league-high 49 times, and his 35.1 QBR ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Almost as damning as those underwhelming individual numbers and Denver’s overall offensive ineptitude? Multiple reports suggesting Wilson’s that me-first attitude and related overtures from the organization to placate one of the most decorated quarterbacks of his era have sparked friction with the Broncos’ locker room.

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, clearly, has grown fed up with that supposed misinformation, responding to latest rumors of Wilson’s preferential treatment from the team on Thursday by vehemently defending his quarterback.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy wrote in a series of tweets. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ. Just tired of the media trynna portray sum it’s not. Got the whole world fooled. If you don’t know someone personally don’t speak on em. But we all know it’s because we losing as soon we start winning all that extra is out the window. But thats the lame aihh world we live in.”

Jeudy’s ire was drawn by a story from Barstool Sports highlighting that Wilson has his own private office and dedicated parking space at Denver’s practice facility.

As the third-year wideout indicates, nothing negative would be made out of those special arrangements for Wilson if the Broncos were winning or even racking up points as defense failed them. But they’re living a completely separate reality in the Mile High City, not only leading to widespread criticism of Wilson, but even the possibility of his departure before next season.