The Denver Broncos started the 2023-24 NFL season slow, but a mid-season run has the Broncos back at .500 with a 6-6 record. Many players have stepped up and allowed Denver to avenge their poor start. However, fourth-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has not had the best season. Still, he remains grounded.

Jerry Jeudy stays grounded amid his frustrating season with the Broncos

Jeudy was heavily mentioned in rumors before the NFL trade deadline. The young WR's stagnant play was a subject of criticism to many, including legendary receiver and commentator Steve Smith. Jeudy displayed a 5-word response to his troubles during the season in a post-practice interview:

“I just keep playing ball,” Jeudy said, per Zac Stevens.

The 24-year-old has amassed 491 yards and one touchdown on 40 receptions in his fourth year with the Broncos. His stats are not bad, but some believe he could perform better given the fact he was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Amid Jeudy and Denver's early season woes, Steve Smith assessed the WR as a “JAG,” just another guy. Of course, Jeudy took offense to this and rejected Smith's approach to him during a Thursday Night Football matchup on October 12th. Smith has since smoothed things over though.

Jerry Jeudy may not be the most productive wide receiver, but his efforts have still contributed to the Broncos' winning streak. In addition, at just 24 years old, Jeudy still has time to find his footing and break out.

As the Alabama product said, he just has to “keep playing ball.”

Denver has to keep its momentum up as well if it wants to earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The team is preparing for a December 10th matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.