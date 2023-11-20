Jerry Jeudy absolutely made a fool out of the Vikings secondary as he helped Russell Wilson and the Broncos win over Joshua Dobbs and Co.

Jerry Jeudy has been absolutely blazing for the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson's top receiver just notched an insane game against Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings' secondary. The cherry on top was not just a much-needed win over Joshua Dobbs' squad but a crazy outplay that was heard all throughout the NFL world.

Jerry Jeudy juked Josh Metellus out of his way with a pump fake after receiving a dart from Russell Wilson. Thankfully for the Vikings, Mekhi Blackmon was able to recover and put down the Broncos receiver before he had gotten too far en route to a touchdown. Cris Collinsworth and the rest of the Broncos erupted after seeing the play. Even Jeudy could not help but laugh and be in disbelief after what happened.

Jeudy put up a serviceable performance in this tight game for the Broncos. He grabbed five passes out of the air and got the team 58 receiving yards throughout the whole four quarters. He ran an average of 11.6 yards. Only Courtland Sutton ran a better average per play as he got 16.5 and a touchdown.

Other Broncos' weapons also came alive because of Wilson's efficiency. Only missing eight passes on 35 attempts helped activate receivers like Samaje Perine, Adam Trautman, and Javonte Williams. Overall, Sean Payton has learned to increase the variety in his air attacks with the usage of running backs and it is paying off. A complete season turnaround could be on the horizon after they triumphed over Joshua Dobbs and his Vikings. Will the Broncos be able to start a hot streak for a postseason berth?